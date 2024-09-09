Syracuse notched their first win over a top 25 opponent since 2022 when they knocked off No. 23 Georgia Tech on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. More than two dozen recruits were on hand, and we caught up with some of them in our weekly recruiting roundup.

"They played very well. I love their offense. Definitely an offense I’d play for." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHEVY SHAKESPEARE

"It was great. I really enjoyed watching the defense dominate the entire game, especially Fadil Diggs." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHASE FOSTER II

"That was one of the loudest games I've been to. Definitely a great place to play." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DJ DAVIS

"I liked the Dome and how loud it got. You can see how it got to Georgia Tech multiple times." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH EVAN PFEIFER

"The atmosphere was nothing like I’ve seen before." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GRANT HORVATH