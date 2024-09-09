5 recruits react to Syracuse's 31-28 win over No. 23 Georgia Tech
Syracuse notched their first win over a top 25 opponent since 2022 when they knocked off No. 23 Georgia Tech on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
More than two dozen recruits were on hand, and we caught up with some of them in our weekly recruiting roundup.
"They played very well. I love their offense. Definitely an offense I’d play for."
"It was great. I really enjoyed watching the defense dominate the entire game, especially Fadil Diggs."
"That was one of the loudest games I've been to. Definitely a great place to play."
"I liked the Dome and how loud it got. You can see how it got to Georgia Tech multiple times."
"The atmosphere was nothing like I’ve seen before."
