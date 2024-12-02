6 recruits react to Syracuse's 42-38 win over No. 6 Miami

More than two dozen recruits were on hand to take in the matchup, and we caught up with six of them for their thoughts on the game.

"I think it’s crazy how we really beat the number 6 ranked team in the country."

"I'd say that visit was one of my favorites."

"The game today was awesome. Great environment. Glad i was able to be a part of it."

"Dome was definitely great. Fans showed out and great team win for the boys."

"Great game until the very end and loved watching everyone storm the field."

