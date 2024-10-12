5 takeaways from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State

Oct 12, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) attempts to catch a pass under pressure from North Carolina State Wolfpack safety DK Kaufman (5) during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images (Photo by Zachary Taft-Imagn Images)

Syracuse hung on for a 24-17 win over NC State on Saturday night on the road. Here are the key takeaways from the game.

A missed timeout

Prior to the first North Carolina State touchdown, Syracuse should have called a time out, even though it was their last available one of the first half. The pre-snap movement in the defensive backfield made it clear that there was confusion. It should be no surprise there was a busted coverage and the Wolfpack’s Justin Joly was completely uncovered in the end zone.

Defense turns into offense (3x)

The Orange defense made a massive impact in the game through three turnovers. That said, they did a poor job making N.C. State’s freshman quarterback C.J. Bailey uncomfortable. SU took the lead on the opening drive and their offense dominated in time of possession, but their defensive mates allowed Bailey to complete over 70 percent of his passes for 329 yards, including gains of 75 and 72 yards.

The wildcat returns (for good?)

I have no choice but to believe the return of the direct snap to Dan Villari is to make future opponents prepare for one additional offensive wrinkle. Four carries for 11 yards is nothing to write home about, so I do not anticipate this being a regular addition to the offense. Also, Villari will eventually attempt a jump pass for inside an opponent’s five-yard-line from the shotgun formation within the next three games.

Third down warriors

SU was terrific on third down once again. They went 8-of-15 against the Wolfpack, good for a 53.3 percent conversion rate. Syracuse has moved the sticks on 54.7 percent of their third downs this season and have been over 50 percent in each of their five wins this season.

SU dominates the play clock

That third down success has also fed into their dominance in time of possession. The Orange have averaged holding the ball for 36:51 in each other last three games and they had four possessions against N.C. State that lasted at least 5:28 of game time. SU’s only possessions that were fewer than eight plays were those that ended each half.