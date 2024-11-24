5 takeaways from Syracuse's 31-24 win over Connecticut

Nov 23, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) makes a catch in front of Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images (Photo by Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Syracuse defeated Connecticut, 31-24, at the JMA Wireless Dome to earn their eighth win of the year. Here are the key takeaways from the win.

McCord sets SU record

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord broke the school single season passing yards record against Connecticut with another standout performance. He finished with 470 yards with 37 completions and zero turnovers, and was especially potent on throws outside the numbers. His first two passes went towards the boundary and went for 53 and 22 yards as the Orange went up 7-0 on those two throws. One of his biggest plays of the game came on a third and 15 on the Huskies’ 23 yard line. McCord was pressured, rolled right and threw a perfect ball to Darell Gill Jr. on the sideline for a first down. "Now I have a standard of what a quarterback needs to look like," head coach Fran Brown said.

Gill breaks out

Gill led all receivers with 177 yards on nine catches. On the first play from scrimmage he ran right past his man for a 53-yard completion setting the tone for a prolific day offensively. Before today, Gill had not recorded more than four receptions or 60 yards in a collegiate game. "All the things that are required that don't require talent, he does them,” Brown said. “Which is the reason why when it's time for football he's able to excel at football." In nine games, Syracuse have had six different players lead the team in receiving yards with Gill as the latest leader. “I feel like six or seven [wide receivers] that are legit power, four starters that we have on our team,” McCord said. “I think that they all feed off each other. I think seeing one guy do good motivates the other guy to do good."

Offense empties its bag of tricks

In the first quarter alone, Syracuse’s offense lined up in 11, 12, 13, 21 and 04 personnel. The Orange rolled out two different versions of wildcat with LeQuint Allen and Dan Villari both receiving the snap. It was effective because of the versatility of Gadsden, who lined up in multiple spots on the field, including in the slot. Gadsden finished with 11 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on a play in which he was isolated outside with a cornerback.

The offense controls the game

Though the scoreboard didn't ultimately reflect it, Syracuse's offense moved the ball effectively against UConn, amassing 538 total yards compared to the Huskies' 352. Syracuse’s 470 passing yards were more than double what UConn amassed. Even though the Huskies’ rushing numbers looked impressive with 124 yards on 17 carries, most of it was from a 71 yard rush. The otherwise averaged 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. Syracuse used long offensive drives to control the game as they had the ball for more than 37 minutes. SU also only had two three-and-outs as when they got the ball, they kept it. The Orange had nine more first downs and ran 15 more plays than the Huskies.

Kicking issues continue

Syracuse has deployed three different kickers this year: Jackson Kennedy, Jadyn Oh and Brady Denaburg. Collectively they’re 60 percent on the year for field goal accuracy and 3 for 9 from beyond 40 yards out. The longest field goal made by a Syracuse kicker this year was from 44 yards out. Against Connecticut, Kennedy missed both field goals his attempted from 36 and 52 yards. Their sub-optimal kicking game has forced SU into more fourth down conversion attempts, and they rank third in the ACC in attempts, but also possess the highest conversion rate. Whether this is sustainable or not remains to be seen.