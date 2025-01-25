5 takeaways from Syracuse's 77-73 loss to Pittsburgh

Petar Majstorovic celebrates a first-half 3-pointer for the Orange against Pitt. (Photo by © Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

Saturday afternoon, the Orange gave up an 8-0 run in the second half that gave the Panthers a large enough lead to hold on for a 77-73 win. Here's what to know from the action.

3 streaks from 3

Syracuse got off to a hot start behind the arc on Saturday, hitting their first three 3-pointers and 5-of-9 in the first 11 minutes and change. They also finished the afternoon by making 6-of-14. Unfortunately, they missed nine straight shots from long range over the final seven minutes of the first half and first couple of the second session. Led by Chris Bell’s four triples, they tied their season-high of 11 3’s made in a game, matching their effort against Clemson on Wednesday. Despite struggling for much of the season, Bell now leads the team with 27 3-pointers made on the season.

Boarding zone number 44

Eddie Lampkin grabbed a personal-best 23 rebounds in the game, including eight on the offensive end. His first half output of a dozen nearly matched his previous season high of 13 boards, which was accomplished against Youngstown State and Boston College. Lampkin’s career-best prior to the Pitt game was when he grabbed 14 rebounds in TCU’s 2022 NCAA Tournament loss to Arizona.

Taylor bounceback?

After three games where he totaled seven points and five rebounds, Lucas Taylor provided some offensive punch for the Orange, finishing with 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds. His 32 minutes played against Pitt compared to 60 total in the previous three contests (and Bell seeing 25 minutes after logging 27 in the last two games where he had seven points total) provides evidence of Adrian Autry’s strategy of playing the hot hand at the two wing spots.

No restrictions inside

Pitt had things pretty easy in the basket area, making 15 shots in and around the restricted area. While they missed 11 shots from in close, the Panthers were still able to have a 38-30 advantage in points in the paint, their biggest advantage in any specialty scoring statistic.

Majstor-ful performance

Forgive the forced pun, but Petar Majstorovic tied a season-high with 22 minutes while also cracking double digits in scoring for the first time with ten points. The freshman also snared five rebounds, helping make for arguably his best statistical effort of the season.