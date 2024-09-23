6 recruits react to Syracuse's 26-24 loss to Stanford

Despite the loss, we spoke with four recruits who left Central New York with a positive impression of the Orange.

Syracuse hosted around a dozen recruits on campus during a narrow 26-24 loss to Stanford on Friday.

"The atmosphere and environment of the school was amazing."

"Great game between Cuse and Stanford. What happened at the end was unfortunate, though."

"It was great. The energy and sound in the dome was crazy."

"It was an amazing game and the crowd was loud one of the loudest places I’ve ever been in."

"The entire atmosphere was like no other, being in the middle of it gave me a higher respect for the program."

"Great fanbase and dome, was a crazy environment to be in."

