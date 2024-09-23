6 recruits react to Syracuse's 26-24 loss to Stanford

in other news
2027 QB Jameson Tingle 'thoroughly enjoyed' Syracuse visit
2027 QB Jameson Tingle, a three-sport star, visited Syracuse.
2027 DB Tyric Powell talks 'great' Syracuse offer
2027 defensive back Tyric Powell reacts to his Syracuse offer.
2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer
2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee reacts to his Syracuse offer.
Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start
Syracuse is off to a 2-0 start and former SU linebacker Jake Flaherty is bullish.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24
We spoke with four recruits on Syracuse's 2-0 start to the season.
Syracuse hosted around a dozen recruits on campus during a narrow 26-24 loss to Stanford on Friday.
Despite the loss, we spoke with four recruits who left Central New York with a positive impression of the Orange.
"The atmosphere and environment of the school was amazing."
"Great game between Cuse and Stanford. What happened at the end was unfortunate, though."
"It was great. The energy and sound in the dome was crazy."
"It was an amazing game and the crowd was loud one of the loudest places I’ve ever been in."
"The entire atmosphere was like no other, being in the middle of it gave me a higher respect for the program."
"Great fanbase and dome, was a crazy environment to be in."
