6 takeaways from Syracuse's 102-85 win over Albany

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Chris Bell (4) is fouled by Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) on his way to the basket with guard Amir Lindsey (4) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images (Photo by Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Syracuse snapped a two-game losing streak by topping Albany, 102-85, on Tuesday evening. Here are the key takeaways from the win.

Syracuse finds its offense

The Orange shot 21-of-37 from the field in the first half, including making 19-of-29 inside the arc. That was their worse half shooting the ball, as they were 19-of-26 in the second half, including 15-of-19 on 2-point shots.

3-point shooting stats improve, slightly

SU entered the game as the eighth-worst 3-point shooting team in Division I at 26.0 percent. It has taken a team effort getting there, as well, as only two players are above 30 percent from long range, including Donnie Freeman, whose 4-for-4 night got him to 30.4 percent from deep on the season.

Bell's 3-point percentage, attempts declining

Chris Bell has struggled with his 3-point shot and stands 11-for-44 on the season (25 percent). Not only has his percentage behind the arc been lower this year, but Bell’s attempts from long range have slid, too. Last season, Bell launched a 3 once every 4.34 minutes, but is averaging one every 5.82 minutes this year. Bell’s 18 points against Albany are the most he has ever scored at Syracuse without making a 3. His previous best effort without a triple was eight points at Wake Forest last season.

Lampkin slowed

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is being slowed down by his body. While his effort is game, he sometimes seems unsure on his feet on defense and some of his movements, like change of direction and backpedaling, definitely look impeded.

Moore starts, Westry makes appearance

The promotion of Elijah Moore to the starting lineup is a plus, but it was disappointing to see Chance Westry only get 2:39 on the floor. The margin was in double figures the entire second half, but Westry never returned to the floor.

Zone causes offensive rebounds

Albany had four offensive rebounds in the final six minutes in the game after the Orange shifted into zone defense. They had six in the opening 34 minutes of play.