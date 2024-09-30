We spoke to seven of them to get their reactions on the game.

A large group of recruits was on hand to watch Syracuse defeat Holy Cross, 42-14, on Saturday.

"It was a good visit. The Dome was electric and energetic."

"The Dome looks awesome with the new upgrades and it was nice to catch up with Coach Nunzio."

"Stadium was always electric and it was a great/dominant win over a strong Holy Cross team."

"The staff at Syracuse feels like family and they genuinely care about you outside of football."

"The Dome was absolutely electric today and was a great atmosphere."

"Everything was great as usual when I come up to Syracuse."

"The visit really changed how I viewed Syracuse in a whole new aspect."

