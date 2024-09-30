PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

7 recruits react to Syracuse's 42-14 win over Holy Cross

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.

A large group of recruits was on hand to watch Syracuse defeat Holy Cross, 42-14, on Saturday.

We spoke to seven of them to get their reactions on the game.

"It was a good visit. The Dome was electric and energetic."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BJ GARRETT

"The Dome looks awesome with the new upgrades and it was nice to catch up with Coach Nunzio."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GAVIN MARSHALEK

"Stadium was always electric and it was a great/dominant win over a strong Holy Cross team."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DOMINIC MASER

"The staff at Syracuse feels like family and they genuinely care about you outside of football."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOSEPH BUCHANAN III

"The Dome was absolutely electric today and was a great atmosphere."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH LUCAS MARTIN

"Everything was great as usual when I come up to Syracuse."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MARCUS TROUT

"The visit really changed how I viewed Syracuse in a whole new aspect."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CJ HESTER



