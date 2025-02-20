ACC Spotlight: Quarterback storylines to follow this spring

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are more commitments each and every week as we move further into the recruiting cycle and quarterbacks are at the center of it all. Big decisions are coming with plenty of critical storylines to track when it comes to the quarterback position. Here are the biggest quarterback storylines in the ACC. THIS SERIES: Big Ten quarterback storylines to follow this spring | SEC

NORTH CAROLINA, BILL BELICHICK SWINGING FOR THE FENCES

The top-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina is Faizon Brandon, and of course the Tar Heels want to keep him within state lines. The issue for Bill Belichick and his staff, however, remains that Brandon is solidly committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, who ran away with this verbal commitment back in August. He has since upped his stock even more, potentially pushing for the top overall spot in the class of 2026 after vaulting to QB1 in the last Rivals250 update. Belichik and company got a late start here, naturally, but it won't lessen the desire to push Brandon to Chapel Hill. As it swings for the fences, there is ample time to carve into the dramatic lead Tennessee has built up with the potential future face of the program. Brandon says he will not take additional visits elsewhere at this time, but also does not want to burn any bridges. It means there should be continued communication from the North Carolina camp to those around the five-star talent.

HOW DO SEMINOLES RECOVER FROM BRADY SMIGIEL DEFECTION?

Seemingly moments after five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel decommitted from Florida State on Jan. 26, the Seminoles coaching staff was dishing out new offers to top targets all over the county from Bowe Bentley to Landon Duckworth among the uncommitted. Prospects long onboard with their programs also got the call, including five-star Houston commitment Keisean Henderson and four-star Oklahoma pledge Jaden O'Neal. Neither blue-chipper has set foot in Tallahassee since the defection, so that's the next order of business in figuring out who the potential leader of the next FSU class may be. The best relationships appear to be centered on the Alabama native Duckworth, himself a one-time commitment to South Carolina. After that point, Gus Malzahn helped UCF inch toward the top of the passer's list. Now in Tallahassee, Duckworth is reconnected with Malzahn but the competition is only increasing for the junior with Ole Miss and Georgia also among those pushing.

SYRACUSE CLOSING IN ON A BLUE-CHIPPER.

Don't look now, but following the 10-win campaign under Fran Brown, the Syracuse recruiting ceiling is that much higher at the game's most important position. It also pushes the footprint across the country, quite literally in the case for Luke Fahey. The Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School star has Syracuse in the thick of it as he begins to line up visits, with a spring practice trip potentially on the table. Syracuse may be in an even better spot for Gavin Sidwar, who is officially down to a handful of programs including the Orange. The former Rutgers commitment and Pennsylvania native has been to campus several times and will likely soon return at least once more before a potential verbal commitment goes down. At this rate, it looks like Brown's program is more likely to win out for a four-star passer than not, something it hasn't accomplished in some time from the high school recruiting ranks.

DEREON COLEMAN CONTINUES TO CLIMB.