ORANGE WATCH: Syracuse basketball on pace for its worst season since 1969

Item: With a rare weekend off, not playing on a Saturday for the first time since November 30, the Syracuse basketball team (11-16, 5-11) can ponder what it must accomplish over the regular season’s final four games to ensure at least a small taste of postseason play.

Since finishing 9-16 in the 1968-69 season, in the subsequent nearly 60 years since, Syracuse basketball teams have failed to win a minimum of 20 games in a season only 11 times, with 2025 headed to be the 12th occurrence continuing an alarming trend.

Over the last 11 seasons dating back to 2014-15, SU has failed to win 20 games or more seven times.

With the NCAA (five wins in five days in Charlotte is not going to happen) and NIT out of the equation, the only post-season opportunity for this year’s squad begins with the ACC Tournament’s opening day tripleheader featuring seeds 10-15.

Going into this weekend’s games, the ‘Cuse sits at number 15 in the 18-team standings with a game at hand, ahead of N.C. State (3 league wins), B.C. (3) and Miami (2), and bunched with Cal and Notre Dame also with five ACC wins.