Behind Enemy Lines

Syracuse takes on Rutgers tomorrow and for a quick look at the Scarlet Knights we spoke with Richard Schnyderite, publisher of TheKnightReport.Net.



What is the feeling of the Rutgers football program now that Schiano is back?



1. Everyone among the fanbase is very excited for Schiano 2.0 as most of them are calling this go around. He has them amped based on his three win Big Ten Conference only season last year despite being projected to finish with 0-1 before the 2020 season started. Not to mention he is also killing on the recruiting trail as he finished with the No. 35 ranked class in 2021 and currently the No. 31 class in 2022, which features six four-star recruits currently. The class did have seven, but that changed when the program's highest ranked quarterback in history Gavin Wimsatt decided to forgo his senior year and enroll early last week.



Who does Syracuse need to watch out for on offense?



2. I'd watch out for the speed of the receivers, whether it's Bo Melton, Aron Cruickshank or even Shamenn Jones. All three are dangerous when they get that ball in open space and all three have also proven that they can perform on the biggest of stages as they all had pretty solid 2020 campaigns.



Who does Syracuse need to watch out for on defense?



3. Olakunle Fatukasi. The defense last week was designed to make opposing players on the offense feed towards him and it worked like a charm against Temple, as he finished with a team high nine tackles, a team high three sacks to go along with a forced fumble and a safety as well. He is a true force in the Big Ten and easily one of the top linebackers in the country.



What is going to be the X-factor for Rutgers on gameday?



4. End of the day this could be a sloppy game overall, as both programs struggled to get the ball moving through the air last weekend against their respective opponents. However this Scarlet Knights team has arguably the best special teams unit in the country featuring Week One Ray Guy award recipient Adam Korsak at punter and two deadly kick/punt returners in Aron Cruickshank (2020 B1G Return Specialist of the Year) and Joshua Youngblood (2019 Big 12 Return Specialist of the Year). Look for the special teams unit to be the difference maker and give the offense and defense great field position on both sides of the ball all game long.



Rutgers wins if...



5. Rutgers wins this game if they just hold onto the ball and can move the trenches to give either Noah Vedral enough time to throw or Isiah Pacheco enough gaps to sneak through. There were times where the OLine was struggling versus Temple, but in the end they did enough to secure the season opening victory. However they are going to need to step it up versus this Orange team.



Syracuse wins if...



6. Syracuse wins this game if they can establish the run game early and often. Last year against Illinois, the Scarlet Knights rushing defense couldn't stop a nosebleed as they gave up 338 rushing yards to the Illini, most of which came from two players QB Isaiah Williams (192yds) and Chase Brown (131yds). So if they can establish that run game behind a good back like Sean Tucker, it could cause the Scarlet Knights some real troubles.





