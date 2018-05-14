This spring evaluation period, the Syracuse coaching staff has been hot on the recruiting trail as they continue to look to add more additions to the class of 2019.

One of the teams newest offers was sent out to defensive end Bam Brima out of Loyalsock Township over in Pennsylvania.

Cuse Confidential spoke with the 2019 defensive lineman to get the latest on his new Syracuse offer and more.

“Coach Lynch came to evaluate my teammates and I just a few weeks ago,” Brima told Cuse Confidential. “After evaluating us for a couple of days I was offered. I was just going to my history class when my football coach tells me to call Syracuse and they offered. Then a couple days later I was lucky enough to get a offer from Pittsburgh too.”

Brima went on to talk about what Syracuse assistant coach Mike Lynch said to him over the phone.

“Coach Mike Lynch he said he enjoyed my tape and thought I’d be a good edition to the Syracuse football program,” said Brima. “I know Syracuse is a good academic school that has had some quality wins over the past couple of years.”

As far as visits go, Brima just received a couple new offers recently and is now planning on making some trips real soon.

“I also recently got four offers in the past three days, I just really still can’t believe it,” Brima said. “I’m making plans to go see Pitt some time soon and also back to UConn too. Also, I definitely need to see Temple at some point.”