CuseConfidential - Cassidy's Takeaways: Day 1 of the IMG Academy Beach Blast

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The first day of the IMG Academy Beach Blast is in the books. The all-day event showcased a number of talented prospects both well-known and under the radar. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was there from start to finish, and shares his takeaways from the full day of games below.

SYRACUSE COMMIT SCORES 24 IN NIGHTCAP

Five-star forward Benny Williams turned in a team-high 24 points as his IMG Academy squad cruised to victory in the night’s prime time game. The performance included two 3-pointers and an emphatic dunk that drew a questionable technical foul for hanging on the rim. And while it was one of the day’s most exciting performances, it was also well-rounded, which has long been Williams’ trademark adjective. The Syracuse-bound star has long been a gifted shooter, but he seems to become more efficient by the week and always seems to make the right pass. Following the game, Williams said he is the ear of class of 2022 forward Justin Taylor, who he’d like to join him in upstate New York. “I’ve known him for a while now,” Williams said of Taylor. “I’m getting there with him. I’m gonna get him.”

*****

ELITE CENTER WILL COMMIT NEXT MONTH

The No. 29 player in the class of 2021, Charles Bediako has a final five of Alabama, Duke, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan. Following an effort that saw him score 13 points, Bediako said he plans to commit sometime during the NCAA tournament. Most think Alabama is the heavy favorite to land the four-star prospect. Asked about that perception, Bediako flashed a grin. “My teammates all think I’m going to Alabama, too,” he said on Friday. “I just smile and laugh. I don’t really show my hand. I really want to see how my final five do in March and see what happens from there.”

*****

FRENCH IMPORT MAKES BIG STATEMENT

Montverde Academy post-grad guard Quinten Diboundje-Eyobo turned in one of the day’s top performances, as the 6-foot-6 guard poured in 25 points in a victory over a Link Year Prep team that featured a handful of Div. I prospects. Diboundje Eyobo’s performance included a pair of 3-pointers and two explosive dunks that energized his team. He was every bit as good on the defensive end as he was on offense. The newly minted three-star prospect holds an offer from George Washington, which checks in on the French-born guard almost daily. According to Diboundje-Eyobo, Georgia, TCU and Tennessee are also involved and could be close to making things official. On Friday, he called UGA and UT ”dream schools” so either could majorly impact his recruitment should it come to the table with an offer.

*****

OFFER NO. 1 SHOULDN’T BE FAR OFF FOR MOSENGO

Class of 2022 Victory Rock Christian star Prince Mosengo is chasing his first major offer, but it’s starting to seem as though it’s a matter of “when,” not “if.” The long and lean 6-foot-9 forward has a remarkable wing span and seems to be getting stronger. Mosengo knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in a victory, showcasing a consistent stroke and causing matchup problems on the perimeter. He finished with an efficient 13 points and made a decent-sized impact on the defensive end by changing a number of shots. Programs such as LSU, USF, Georgia and Auburn have been in touch. Following the game, Mosengo said he feels Will Wade’s Tigers and the USF may be closest to pulling the trigger on an offer.

*****

LOW-MAJORS TAKING NOTE OF DARRELL ARMSTRONG JR