In a game befitting two of the worst defensive teams in the ACC, Syracuse and Louisville got into a track meet early and it lasted to the final second as the Orange (15-8, 6-6 ACC) escaped with a 94-92 victory. SU took an 87-81 lead with 2:25 to play, but gave the lead back as the Cardinals (7-16, 2-10) tied the game at 92 a side with 6.6 seconds to play.

Quadir Copeland, however, took an inbounds pass and raced downcourt, getting what proved to be the winning basket for Syracuse on a goaltending call with 3.8 seconds left. Louisville was still able to go the length of the court and get a potential game-winning 3-pointer off, but Skyy Clark’s shot missed, allowing the Orange to escape.

The up-and-down final moments of action were fitting for a game where defense was almost always optional. SU shot 60.8 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from 3-point range, as Chris Bell was unstoppable outside, going 8-for-10 from deep. The Cards found things almost as easy on offense, cooling off in the second half to finish at 53.8 percent overall and 44.0 percent beyond the arc.

In their first game without Benny Williams, Syracuse found their offense easiest in transition, piling up 33 fast break points in the game, many coming off the 17 Louisville turnovers they forced. Every point was necessary, however, as their guests racked up 14 offensive rebounds as part of a 40-21 margin on the boards and turned those extra opportunities into a 23-3 advantage in second chance points.

The Orange got the initial basket of the game, but were flat otherwise, giving up the next nine points of the contest and setting head coach Adrian Autry up to call a timeout. The break served as a wakeup call for SU, as Bell and J.J. Starling each scored five during a 14-2 run capped by nine straight markers to take a 16-11 lead and force a Louisville timeout.

That break reset things for the Cardinals, who answered with eight straight points to go back in front headed into the under-12 media timeout. Syracuse came out firing again, as Bell had five more points to key an 11-3 run for a 27-22 lead with a little over eight minutes to play in the opening half.