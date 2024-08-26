PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Defensive Backs — 2024 Syracuse Football preview

Duce Chestnut
Duce Chestnut (AP Photos)
Jim Stechschulte • The Juice Online
Associate Editor/Columnist
@DSafetyGuy

Similar to the offensive line, the defensive backfield features some returning starters to go with some accomplished transfers into the program. In one case, a transfer has already accomplished a lot at Syracuse.

The headlining “new” face, Duce Chestnut returns to Syracuse after transferring to LSU and redshirting last season. Chestnut was a two-year starter in his first stint with the Orange, earning Third Team All-ACC honors as a freshman and Honorable Mention All-ACC honors as a sophomore. The redshirt junior has been a playmaker throughout his collegiate career, amassing five interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown, nine pass breakups, and four tackles for loss.

Chestnut is reunited with a couple old teammates in Justin Barron and Alijah Clark. Barron has started the last 34 games for the Orange and has played in all 49 contests while he has been on campus. Barron was second on the squad last season with 90 tackles despite playing a portion of the season with a cast on his hand. The senior has proven to be a playmaker on the last line of defense, listing 4.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries on his resume.

A two-year starter at safety, Alijah Clark returns for his final year of eligibility. Clark has played in every game the last two seasons and 32 in his career (seven games as a freshman at Rutgers), including appearing in the starting lineup 23 times with the Orange. While not a giant on the field, Clark has been a solid tackler, rolling up 120 stops in two seasons at SU, including 65 last year, good for fourth on the team.

PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzBFak03azFWSFE1SGJVUU5VemhHUGciIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=
Jayden Bellamy joined the Orange after redshirting his freshman season at Notre Dame. The redshirt sophomore from New Jersey appeared in a dozen games, included seven starts. Bellamy’s biggest play last season was a pick-six that iced SU’s win over Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium.

Jaeden Gould played in all 13 games last season, including a start against Boston College, and notched his first collegiate turnover, picking off a pass against Army. Greg Delaine also was a rotational player in his redshirt freshman year last season, playing mostly on special teams, but did start at cornerback against Boston College. Jalil Martin saw some time at cornerback last year after transferring from Nebraska, appearing in nine games.

As with many other positions on the roster, the Orange defensive backfield got an influx of talent through the transfer portal. Two players joined the roster, one a more accomplished player taking a step up and the other a talented young prospect looking for greater opportunity.

Devin Grant was a First Team All-MAC player at Buffalo last season after leading the conference with five interceptions. Grant also filled out his stat line by being second on the Bulls with 79 tackles and added two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and two blocked kicks. The playmaker has two years of eligibility left.

Marcus Washington Jr. was a four-star cornerback coming out of high school. He redshirted in his lone season at Georgia, then spent last year with Louisville before transferring to Syracuse. Washington appeared in every game last season, seeing most of his action on special teams. Washington has three years of eligibility remaining coming into this campaign.

The high school recruiting process also produced some talent for Syracuse, as well. The highest-profile name is Marcellus Barnes Jr., a four-star cornerback who committed to the Orange in January. Originally committed to Virginia Tech, the Chattanooga, Tennessee native flipped his decision and inked with Syracuse on January. Ibn McDaniels is a three-star recruit from Elizabeth who was ranked a top-25 player in the state as a senior in high school and Braheem Long Jr. is also a three-star recruit from New Jersey.

