Our comprehensive 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball preview
All things considered, Adrian Autry’s first year at the helm of the Syracuse basketball program was a success.
• Jim Stechschulte
5 recruits react to Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech
Five recruits who visited Syracuse give their thoughts on the overtime win over Virginia Tech.
• Saugat Sen
2026 DL Anthony Charles has 'high interest' in Syracuse after visit, offer
2026 defensive lineman Anthony Charles received an offer from Syracuse over the weekend.
• Charles Kang
ORANGE WATCH: Local rivals Syracuse and Le Moyne tipoff the 2024-25 season
Syracuse tips off against Le Moyne, continuing a rivalry that goes back nearly 50 years.
• Brad Bierman
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes says Syracuse contact has been 'great' after offer
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes continues to hear from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
Five-star Javion Hilson back from visit, lays out future plans
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S
