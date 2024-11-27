Freshmen lead Syracuse rally to defeat Cornell

Once again, Syracuse started slowly, but they heated up and came back for an 82-72 home win over Cornell. The Orange (4-2) fell into an early 12-point hole, but worked their way out of it before halftime, then held off three second half rallies from the Big Red (4-3) for the victory.

The first half righting of the ship came from some unexpected sources, as Donnie Freeman and Elijah Moore drove the play for SU. Freeman had eight points and seven rebounds in the final 7:40 of the half while Moore had 13 points before the break.

The two freshmen ended up the leading men for Syracuse, as Freeman tallied his third double-double of the season, finishing with game highs of 23 points and 12 boards. Moore was nearly as effective, connecting on 5-of-7 3’s as he finished with 19 points and added seven rebounds.

J.J. Starling was the only other player in double digits for the Orange, but struggled through a 3-for-17 shooting performance. Lucas Taylor added nine points and Jyare Davis, who started in place of Eddie Lampkin Jr., chipped in with eight.

Guy Ragland Jr. matched Moore’s long-range efforts and his five treys made up most of his team-high 17 points for Cornell. Cooper Noard hit four times from beyond the arc as he tallied 16 points, a mark matched by Nazir Williams. A.K. Okereke also cracked double digits with ten points.