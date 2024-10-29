Guards — 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball Preview

JJ Starling (Photo by Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Syracuse's backcourt has undergone a major facelift in the offseason. Leading guard Judah Mintz declared for the NBA Draft, while Quadir Copeland left via the transfer portal. Head coach Adrian Autry immediately mined the portal for two new guards, while also signing a four-star freshman in the offseason. Here is a full breakdown of each guard on the SU roster.

A two-year starter at Hofstra, Carlos provides something to the Orange roster that has absent a lot in recent seasons: a true point guard. During those two years running the show for the Pride, Carlos had a 2.52-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and he carded an impressive 30.4 assist rate last season. Carlos also set a personal record by handing out 19 assists against Northeastern last season. More a solid player than a dynamic force, Carlos is an improving shooter who has boosted his two-point, 3-point, and free throw percentages each season in college. Last season, he knocked down 47.1 percent of his two-pointers, including 42.2 percent of his two-point jump shots, and 34.4 percent of his treys. While undersized, Carlos was an effective defensive player at Hofstra, twice earning All-CAA Defensive Team honors as he picked up 53 steals each season and also grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game. That lack of size, however, likely puts him at a disadvantage to some degree on the defensive end in the ACC.

Syracuse is Taylor’s third stop in his collegiate career, as he spent two seasons at Wake Forest as a reserve and his third as a starter at Georgia State. Taylor earned minimal playing time at Wake (188 minutes over 27 games), then played over 30 minutes per game at Georgia State, averaging 14.5 points per outing. That last season, Taylor showed some perimeter shooting capability, knocking down 35.4 percent of his 3-point shots. Nearly one-third of those triples were unassisted, as Taylor spent some time with the ball in his hands, creating his own offense. Developing further consistency with that perimeter shot will be the key for Taylor to carve out a consistent role, as he was streaky last year, hitting at least three 3’s a dozen times last season. Taylor couple also improve in a couple other facets of his game, finishing with 56 assists to 53 turnovers and just 20 steals in 31 games.

Starling’s first season playing for his hometown school was a solid one, as he averaged 13.3 points per game while establishing himself as a strong mid-range shooter. Starling shot 53.6 percent on two-point shots over the course of the season, including making 46.9 percent of his two-point jumpers, per hoop-math.com, with most coming off the dribble. The two-guard suffered through a slow start beyond the arc and an overall shooting slump around the holiday season, but things clicked for him over the last half of the campaign. Over the last 16 games of the season, Starling averaged 15.8 points per game by shooting 48.3 percent overall and 36.3 percent from three-point range.

There has been some chatter about Starling handling the ball more this season and at least one of him and Jaquan Carlos was always on the floor in SU’s first exhibition game, but Starling has a negative assist-to-turnover ratio during his two seasons in college. Overall, more reasonable expectations for Starling this season are to be a more effective perimeter shooter with better shot discretion and a greater impact on defense.

The third guard last season, Cuffe averaged close to 11 minutes per game last year, going through the ups and downs of a player getting his first real chance to play in college. Cuffe saw double figure minutes of action in 16 of his 29 games, but also had ten contests where he saw fewer than five minutes of play, including three times when he did not remove his warmups. An undersized two-guard more than anything else, Cuffe showed some ability to shoot from the outside, connecting on 34.0 percent of his 3-pointers. Unfortunately, Cuffe had more turnovers than assists last season and also showed a penchant for fouling in his limited opportunities, getting whistled once every 7.26 minutes of play, the most frequent rate of all players on the SU roster.

Westry has missed almost two entire seasons of basketball, including all of last year after transferring to the Orange from Auburn. While he undoubtedly would have preferred to be healthy during that time, Westry was able to develop his body during his rehab time, adding 15 pounds over his one season at Syracuse. While at Auburn, Westry saw action in 11 games, logging 105 total minutes. In high school, Westry was ranked #36 in his class by Rivals and a healthy season could allow him to show some of that promise.

Moore comes to Syracuse after spending a year with Our Saviour Lutheran in Overtime Elite with a reputation as a terrific outside shooter after averaging 16.9 points per game in the regular season and 20.5 points per game in the postseason. Rated the No. 67 overall recruit by Rivals, Moore exploded for 67 points on his senior night, connecting on 13-of-19 3-point shots in the game. Moore also won the 2024 High School 3-point shooting contest.