News More News
ago football Edit

How are Syracuse football transfers doing with their new teams?

Damien Alford
Damien Alford (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Nate Tramdaks • The Juice Online
Staff Writer

In the new world of the transfer portal, each offseason will bring about significant change to their rosters.

Syracuse is no different, as more than two dozen players found new homes after the arrival of Fran Brown.

How are they doing at their new schools? We take a look five of them below.

Damien Alford considered entering the portal following SU’s loss in the Boca Raton Bowl but decided to stay. The offensive captain was later dismissed by Fran Brown in mid-February of this year and joined the portal in what has been said to be mutual decision.

This all came after Alford had a productive year as the No. 1 receiver following an injury to Oronde Gadsden. Alford finished the season with 33 catches for 610 yards, but only three touchdowns.

Alford committed to the Utah Utes in April, and his team off to a 4-1 start and currently ranked No. 18 in the country.

Still, Alford has yet to record a reception. In fact, the senior has yet to be targeted. There seems to be six receivers ahead of him in the WR room as he tries to get acclimated to the new system.

Juwaun Price committed North Texas in May after serving as SU's primary backup running back in 2023. This is Price's third university as he transferred from New Mexico State to SU in 2021.

Price had a massive season in 2021 with New Mexico State, recording 692 yards and 10 TDs on 135 carries, but after he came to SU he only ran for 205 yards in two years with no scores. In hindsight, SU may have been the best place for him to transfer, joining an RB room of NFL player Sean Tucker, and 1000-yard rusher, Lequint Allen.

North Texas is 4-1 to start the year, and Price joined a large committee backfield, where he is fighting for carries. So far, he has 14 carries for 64 yards and no scores.

This UNT team has seven players with at least 14 carries through the first five weeks. Price recorded all his stats in the first two games, so he is at the bottom of the committee.

More ended up being the only player to transfer from SU to an SEC program.

The tackle only suited up in three games for the Orange due to injury after he transferred from Richmond to SU in 2022. In the 2022 season at Richmond, More started all 12 games and allowed just four sacks on 542 pass plays.

Unfortunately, he only saw 29 snaps in orange before leaving SU in April.

Arkansas is trying to stay competitive in the SEC starting out 3-2 with a big game against undefeated Tennessee looming.

More has faced limited playing time thus far in full OL room, seeing rotational and backup snaps.

Lockett had a breakout year in 2023, as he was a part of one of the brighter parts of SU’s defense. He started eight of 11 games, and recorded 25 tackles (11 solo), 3 tackles for loss, and 3 fumble recoveries (good for first in ACC).

Lockett decided to hit the portal prior to the bowl game, and garnered a lot of interest, receiving an offer from ACC rival Georgia Tech before settling on JMU.

Now, Lockett is a rotational defensive tackle, backing up Immanuel Bush, and has recorded 3 tackles (2 solo) and 1 batted ball through five weeks.

Thompson enjoyed a standout career for the Orange, starting as a true freshman in 2020. In three seasons at SU, he started 21 games, recording 169 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 20 tackles for loss, with 4 forced fumbles to boot.

Unfortunately, Thompson missed the 2022 season after suffering a season ending injury in the first game. In his final year at SU, he recorded 28 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Thompson did play in the 2023 bowl game, recording four tackles, but entered the portal less than a week after the game and landing with Nebraska.

He has played in four of their five games, with one start and has recorded 13 tackles and one pass deflected. He's part of a Cornhuskers team that has started the year 4-1.

----

