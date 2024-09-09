The MVP of Syracuse’s 31-28 victory over #23 Georgia Tech was neither quarterback Kyle McCord, who threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, nor Oronde Gadsden II or Trebor Pena, who each caught six passes and two scores from McCord.

It is Orange offensive coordinator, Jeff Nixon, who was the Most Valuable Playcaller. Yes, it was a cheap misdirection. No, it does not detract from anything SU’s new offensive coordinator did.

Nixon had an excellent offensive plan ready to go from the jump against the Yellow Jackets. After LeQuint Allen picked up a half dozen yards on the first play from scrimmage, the second Syracuse play added Will Nixon to the backfield. The Orange went play action to Allen, pulling linemen from left to right to create the illusion of attack at the exact same spot of the Tech defense as the previous play.

Only Will Nixon released at the snap to the left flat ahead of the pulling linemen.

So, when Allen headed toward the line without the ball, the Jackets crashed down, leaving Nixon alone on the left side with no defenders nearby. McCord had the first of many schemed-open completions, swinging an easy pass that Nixon caught in stride and turned into a 20-yard pickup.

A few plays later, with SU facing a third-and-ten, Nixon had the aligned with three receivers on the left side and one on the right. The three receivers on the left all ran downfield routes to clear out while Jackson Meeks ran a cross from right-to-left, clearing out a world of space for a screen pass to Allen on the right side. The do-everything tailback had three blockers in front of him and picked up 19 of the 28 yards he would gain on the play before a Georgia Tech defender could lay a finger on him.