The linebacking unit features some top line players and a lot of opportunity for younger players to earn rotational play. While that young depth creates questions, one absolute lock is Marlowe Wax, who was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, the Butkus Award watch list for best collegiate linebacker, and to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the top defensive player in college football.

Wax led last year’s Orange with 110 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. The senior from Baltimore has played in all 49 games during his time on campus, including starting the last 38 games for SU. Wax has school records for tackles for loss and forced fumbles in a career, both held by Syracuse legend Dwight Freeney, in his sights.

An injury replacement in the starting lineup in 2022, Derek McDonald has not let go of that spot, answering the opening bell in the last 21 games. McDonald was third on the Orange last year with 67 tackles and paced the defense with five quarterback hurries. The redshirt junior from Atlanta set a career high with ten tackles against Florida State last year.