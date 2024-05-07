Syracuse received a commitment from Louisville transfer defensive back Marcus Washington Jr., he announced on social media.

He cited his relationship with Orange head coach Fran Brown as a large factor.

"I really love coach Fran and the coaching staff," Washington said to The Juice Online.

Washington committed after taking a visit to Central New York over the weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2022 cycle, Washington was a four-star recruit and the No. 140 overall prospect out of Grovetown (GA) High.

In 2023, Washington appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals, primarily on special teams. He transferred to Louisville from Georgia, where he was coached by Brown, then a defensive backs coach with the Bulldogs.

" I know the type of coach Fran is," Washington said. "It also helped with me being familiar with him."

Another reason Washington committed was seeing an influx of talent coming to Syracuse in the offseason.

"I'm very excited," Washington said. "It's very exciting."