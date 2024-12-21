LSU QB Rickie Collins to Syracuse

LSU quarterback Rickie Collins has transferred to Syracuse, according to multiple reports.

The transfer was also confirmed by Rivals.

Collins was a Rivals four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle, and ranked the No. 219th prospect in the country. His offer sheet included Arkansas, Houston, Nebraska, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

In the 2024 season, Collins appeared in three games, going 5 for 5 for 35 yards, and adding four rushes for 18 yards.

In his redshirt 2023 season, he appeared in one game, completing two passes for three yards and rushing for 19 yards.

He arrives at Syracuse with three years of eligibility remaining.