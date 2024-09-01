The Fran Brown era at Syracuse is off to a winning start after the Orange beat Ohio, 38-22, on Saturday.

Fans hoping Syracuse would start firing on all cylinders might have been disappointed. Ohio was in control for a sizeable chunk of the first half, as the Bobcat offense drove down the field three times, mainly with the help of star running back Anthony Tyus III.

Still, while the Orange defense consistently bended, they refused to let Ohio hit pay dirt. They forced Ohio to kick three field goals in the first half, not letting up a single touchdown.

The offense also had a slow start. Transfer quarterback Kyle McCord almost threw an interception on his first pass attempt, and the Orange went 3-and-out after a shaky first drive.

But McCord quickly regained his composure, and led SU on a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, one of three consecutive scoring drives in the first half. The final score was perhaps the most impressive, as McCord marched SU down the field with only 40 seconds left before halftime. That resulted in a 20-yard Trebor Pena touchdown.

McCord and the offense continued that momentum into the second half, scoring 21 points in just 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the defense also followed suit.

After letting up a quick score early in the third quarter, Ohio only scored once the rest of the way. In other second half possessions, they had two punts, an interception and a turnover on downs.

The Syracuse defense racked up six tackles for a loss and four total sacks.