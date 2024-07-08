Syracuse football fans root for a lot of things over the course of the average season. First downs, sacks, touchdowns, turnovers, and wins are all common goals every member of the Orange faithful hopes for.

But, they should keep it simple and root for one thing in 2024: health.

Why is health the most important thing to Syracuse this season?

August 30, 2025.

Yes, the health of the roster is the most important thing for this season due to the beginning of the following season. Nine months to the day from when the Orange host Miami is a special occasion and not for the usual reason two events are nine months apart.

August 30, 2025 is the date of Syracuse’s season opener, which involves a trip to Atlanta to face off with Tennessee in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic, which will be nationally televised by either ABC or ESPN.

A lot will happen between the start of this campaign and the start of the subsequent one, most notably and obviously Orange head coach Fran Brown’s first entire season on the sideline. Some other things will also happen between those two events, including the following:

· a high school recruiting cycle, including signing day

· the post-2024 season transfer portal opening

· the spring 2025 transfer portal opening

Those things all combine to build future SU rosters and, while Brown has built substantial buzz around the program with the recruiting prowess he and his staff have already shown, 2024 on-field performance is likely leading to either a loss of momentum or another step forward in their climb up the ladder. Brown certainly has cache as a recruiter and adding a successful first season would strengthen Syracuse even more.

Which gets back to the health of the football team. In 2018, the Orange had their last double-digit win campaign, going 10-3 under Dino Babers… and a slew of healthy players who provided consistent performance to the team, including its starting lineup.

Eric Dungey started all 13 games that year for SU, as did four of his offensive linemen – Cody Conway, Aaron Roberts, Airon Servais, and Koda Martin – who all started at the same position every time out. The fifth offensive lineman, right guard Evan Adams, started a dozen times, missing only the game against FCS opponent Wagner. Wide receivers Jamal Custis and Sean Riley matched those 12 starts.

All told, 18 players started on offense for the Orange that season and 16 played in at least a dozen games, as tight end Ravian Pierce appeared in ten contests and wideout Sharod Johnson just seven.

On the other side of the ball, five defenders also started every game. Chris Slayton did so on the line, backed by linebackers Ryan Guthrie and Kielan Whitner with Evan Foster and Chris Fredrick roaming the backfield. Four other players started at least ten times, led by Kendall Coleman and Alton Robinson netting a dozen starts each to all but sew up the defensive end spots.