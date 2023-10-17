One-on-one with Syracuse guard JJ Starling
On Syracuse basketball's media day on Friday, we caught up with transfer guard JJ Starling.
Starling spoke about why he transferred to Syracuse, what it's like being back home, and his relationship with new coach Adrian Autry.
The Juice Online: What was your motivation to transfer to Syracuse this offseason?
JJ Starling: Honestly, the biggest reason is Coach Red and my relationship with him. There wasn’t any wavering with him. Once I entered the portal I knew where I was going. He gave me that phone call and he did not have to sell me on anything. I knew who he was as a person and as a coach, that is someone I wanted to play for. Same thing with the team. There is great players and great pieces, and I just wanted to be a part of the culture.
TJO: What is it like to return to Syracuse being from the city?
JS: It is great to be back. I have not been back this long since I was sixteen. I’m still getting put on to new restaurants by my teammates that I did not even know about. And I’m from here! So it really is just a great experience being back home closer to family and my friends, its really great.
TJO: What has it been like to work with new head coach Adrian Autry so far?
JS: He is a determined coach. He is pushing us to be the best version of ourselves. He is pushing us hard and it just shows that he cares about us. Outside of just basketball as well, he’s making sure we are handling things in the classroom. He’s about being the best individuals in the outside world and treating everyone with respect, which just goes to show his character.
