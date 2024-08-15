PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Opponent Analysis: Boston College Eagles — 2024 Syracuse Football preview

Boston College is looking for at least eight wins in 2024
Boston College is looking for at least eight wins in 2024 (Danny Wild/USAToday)
Kevin Stone
Eagle Action

As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re doing a team-by-team opponent preview. Today, we're previewing Syracuse's matchup with Cal on Nov. 9 with our friend Kevin Stone over at Eagle Action.

Most important offensive player, defensive player

Advertisement

Offense: Tommy Castellanos. Goes without saying, but this team will go as he goes. He showed he can be an elite runner, but needs to cut down on the turnovers and bad decision making when throwing the ball. This is a deep WR room, it's his job to get this offense to live up to its potential.

Defense: Neto Okpala. He was a force on the D-line during spring camp and has shown flashes throughout his career, just hasn't been able to stay healthy. If he's good for the full season he could be a game wrecker along with Donnovan Ezeiruaku.

Rising star on offense, defense

Offense - Jaedn Skeete. Skeete is a local product out of Catholic Memorial high school and started to have a breakout season last year. His one-handed catch against UConn in 2023 went viral and alongside Jerand Bradley (transfer from Texas Tech) and Lewis Bond, could form one of the best trios in the ACC.

Defense - Amari Jackson.Elite cornerback with great ballhawking skills. He should be BC's unquestioned No. 1 shut down corner when the Eagles hit the field against Florida State in Week 1 and he's still pretty young.

Team outlook: Best-case scenario

9 or 10 wins and a major bowl. Bill O'Brien's hiring has brought expectations as high as they've been since the Matt Ryan days. This offense has a LOT of talent, just a matter of putting it all together. Defense should be good too, but unproven.

Team outlook: Worst-case scenario

Another lackluster .500ish year and another lame bowl like the Fenway Bowl. Fans won't be happy unless this team wins at least 8 games.

Head coach / program is on the rise, stagnant, decline because ...

Program is seemingly on the rise given the addition of O'Brien and his new staff with over 80 years combined NFL coaching experience. BC has been hot recruiting lately too as far as national prospects from states like Georgia and Oklahoma. Everything is sunshine and rainbows right now in Chestnut Hill, but that could change quickly if the Eagles start 1-2 or 0-3. Not an easy schedule to start the year.

Key portal additions and losses

No real big losses in the portal, but the additions of Bradley, fellow WR Jayden McGowan (Vanderbilt) and running back Treshaun Ward (K-State/FSU) should help this offense a lot. It might be the deepest that side of the ball has been for BC in at least a decade.

----

