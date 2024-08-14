As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re doing a team-by-team opponent preview. Today, we're previewing Syracuse's matchup with Cal on Nov. 16 with our friend Matt Moreno over at the Golden Bears Report.

Most important offensive player, defensive player

On offense, it's RB Jaydn Ott. On defense, it's ILB Caleb Uluave

Rising star on offense, defense

On offense, it's WR Trond Grizzell. On defense, it's OLB David Reese

Team outlook: Best-case scenario

Cal has been stuck in mediocrity for a while now. Always seemingly on the cusp of a breakout season, it just hasn’t quite happened for the Bears under Justin Wilcox. Last season was a step in the right direction with the team reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2019, but Cal has several reasons to be optimistic that it can make another jump in 2024. The first is star running back Jaydn Ott, who will bring his explosive ability back to Berkeley for what is likely his final college season. The junior has been a standout performer since his freshman year, and he took another step forward in 2023 when he finished as the top rusher in the Pac-12. The Bears also return starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza who beat out two transfers last year to win the job. He showed plenty of room for improvement, but having that position solidified should help this year. There are several key pieces returning defensively as well including Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Cade Uluave, who will serve as one of the two starting inside linebackers this season once again. The Bears are not likely looking at their first 10-win season since 2006, but eight victories feels attainable if all the pieces fall into place. It would be the first time Cal will have reached that mark since 2019.

Team outlook: Worst-case scenario

Though there are several top returners on this year’s roster at Cal, there may be just as many question marks at other positions. The offensive line made progress last year, but it still has some unknowns at a couple spots including left tackle. The offense will also be under a new coordinator as offensive line coach Mike Bloesch takes over for Jake Spavital, who left after the season to take the same position at Baylor. Bloesch previously called plays at North Texas, but it remains to be seen how effective his offense will be with the personnel in place at Cal. Much like on offense, the group up front defensively needs to be more productive and solidified for the Bears to reach their potential. If outside linebacker David Reese can continue to showcase the game-changing ability he displayed last season in his first year with the team after transferring from Florida, then Cal will be in a better spot than it was at moments last year. For now, it feels like Cal has enough talent to avoid a disaster of a season, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that it ends up at under .500 once again with only four victories.

Head coach / program is on the rise, stagnant, decline because ...

It has been difficult for Wilcox to breakthrough and reach a level of consistency, but he has the program headed in the right direction again after three seasons with a combined 10 wins ahead of last year’s 6-7 campaign and an appearance in the Independence Bowl. Cal has been successful in its transfer portal approach leading to a top-10 finish in the Rivals transfer team rankings race. The Bears did not miss on many of its transfer additions last offseason, and it has positioned itself well with its latest group. That has afforded the staff some time to get reorganized on the high school recruiting side of things, and there is some buzz once again building for the Bears this summer. Cal recently locked up a commitment from quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele, who is on the rise and likely to see more schools get involved as a senior. He is one of three recent commits from Hawaii for the program. The Bears have also been building up their connections to the Pacific Northwest and Texas leading to some promise about the direction of the program with added effort in both areas. Cal has been closer to getting over the hump than not in recent years, and a successful season could get the Bears where they want to be on all fronts.

Key portal additions and losses

Any team hates losing proven production and that is what happened for the Bears this offseason at two key positions. Middle linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr shined in his first season as a starter last year. The Bay Area native ended the 2023 season as the team leader with 92 tackles but decided to leave home for TCU after the season. On the other side of the ball, top receiver Jeremiah Hunter decided to leave the Bears after three seasons despite having plenty of success himself in 2023. The Fresno native led the team with 63 catches for 731 yards and seven touchdowns. The two players being tasked with replacing each of the losses are also two of the key portal additions for the Bears. Notre Dame transfer receiver Tobias Merriweather will be the new outside threat for Cal this season as the former four-star recruit looks to build on an up-and-down career with the Irish. Meanwhile, highly productive linebacker Teddye Buchanan will be tasked with replacing the production lost with Elarms-Orr’s departure. The San Francisco native who began his career at UC Davis will end his time in college with the Bears. He’s collected over 200 tackles as he heads into his fifth season. Utah receiver Mikey Matthews, one of five transfer pass catchers added through the portal this offseason, will be another name to watch this fall. Defensive backs Marcus Harris (Idaho/Oregon State) and Ryan Yaites (LSU) were also two key offseason portal pickups for the Bears.