As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re doing a team-by-team opponent preview. Today, we're previewing Syracuse's matchup with Pitt on Oct. 24.

Most important offensive player, defensive player

Offense: Rodney Hammond is the most important offensive player coming into the season. With a new offensive coordinator, a new play-action heavy playbook, and a new full-time quarterback, Pitt needs to have great running back play to compete early in the season. Hammond has been a breakout candidate for a while, and going into his senior year he will need to produce. If Hammond can play to that level, he will buy time for this offensive line that will be extremely important in getting through the first month of the season and new playbook. Defense: Donovan McMillon is the best player on defense. Highlighted last year in our rising star section, McMillon had three INTs last season, and with a new crop of starting cornerbacks, teams will be sure to test him at the safety position. Pitt continues to breed NFL talent at the defensive back position, and that continues this season.

Rising star on offense, defense

Offense - Kenny Johnson could take over for Bub Means, who was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, as the 2nd biggest threat in the WR room. Johnson is explosive and previously emerged as Pitt's primary kickoff returner, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC as a return specialist last season. With the new offense, slot receivers are very important. Expect Johnson to make his presence known. Defense - Pitt's lack of depth on the defensive line makes this hard to determine, but I would say the rising star is Sean Fitzsimmons. With two lineman moving on to Colorado, Fitzsimmons has the chance to solidify himself as the starting defensive tackle. Another player of interest would be Nate Matlack . A former three-star prospect, and transfer from Kansas State, has the chance to compete at defensive end and raise his stock in the NFL draft next offseason.

Team outlook: Best-case scenario

Pitt has an average schedule, with a hard out of conference game (WVU) and two games against new ACC schools (SMU and Cal). If Kade Bell improves the offense to where it was pre-Cignetti and Gavin Bartholomew, Rodney Hammond and Konata Mumpfield can get the ball to make plays, this team can win 8-9 games in the regular season. The offensive and defensive skill is there, the question will be how quickly, if at all, the new pieces will mesh with the new offensive playbook.

Team outlook: Worst-case scenario

Kade Bell never gets the offense to click and the defense does not replace the loss of production from their transfer departures. If those things happen, this team could finish 3-9 or worse. This season may be the catalyst season that determines Pat Narduzzi’s future as a head coach in the ACC by 2026.

Head coach / program is on the rise, stagnant, decline because ...

The program is stagnant. Pat Narduzzi had established himself as one of the best coaches in the ACC, but then put all his chips on Frank Cignetti/Phillips Jurokevic and lost everything he had. This team could be very good, and back on the upswing. But it could also go very badly and put Narduzzi on the hot seat heading into 2025.

Key portal additions and losses

Key Losses: Samuel Okunlola, DeAndre Jules, Bangally Kamara, Dayon Hayes, Solomon DeShields, Israel Polk, Christian Veilleux Key Additions: David Ojiegbe, Raphael Williams Jr., Eli Holstein, Keye Thompson, Desmond Reid, Nate Matlack, Jaremiah Anglin Jr., Jake Overman, Nick James, Tamon Lynum, Anthony Johnson, Chief Borders