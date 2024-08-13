PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Opponent Analysis: Stanford Cardinal — 2024 Syracuse Football preview

Troy Taylor
Ben Parker
Cardinal Sports Report

As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re doing a team-by-team opponent preview. Today, we're previewing Syracuse's matchup with Stanford on Nov. 3 with our friend Ben Parker over at the Cardinal Sports Report.

Most important offensive player, defensive player

On offense, I’m gonna go with fifth year center Levi Rogers. The offensive line needs to take things to the next level and have an improved season. That’s gonna have to start with Rogers being the anchor of the unit. If he has a strong season and lifts those around him, the Cardinal offense should be much improved.

On defense, I would say junior outside linebacker David Bailey. A former 4-star recruit who committed to Stanford with tons of hype. He’s shown flashes of what he can be, but hasn’t yet put it all together. If he can figure out how to take his game to the next level and play with more consistency, that would be huge.

Rising star on offense, defense

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is definitely the rising star offensive player among the skill positions. He’s coming off a 1,000+ yard season and looking to take his game to the next level after having a bit of a breakout season last year.

For the defense, junior cornerback Collin Wright checks off the rising star box. He is eying an NFL career and would love to boost his stock this season. He’s got great physical tools and seems poised to become the best corner Stanford has had since Kyu Blu Kelly.

Team outlook: Best-case scenario

Absolutely best case scenario is the team goes 6-6 and makes a bowl game. I think that’s unlikely, but that’s the best I could see them doing. I’m forecasting a 5-7 season. I think they improve from last year, but don’t make a bowl.

PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzJvWVBRR1J2SW9Eek9UelRnZXNrSE4iIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Team outlook: Worst-case scenario

They don’t improve at all from last year and go 3-7 once again. I don’t see that happening either. As I said above, I think they fall within that 4-5 win range.

Head coach / program is on the rise, stagnant, decline because ...

Program definitely has the vibe of being on the rise. Head coach Troy Taylor and his staff have brought a lot of energy and passion to the program. They are eager to turn this around and have landed some notable talent like 4-star quarterback Elijah Brown.

It’s going to take some time to get this program back to where it needs to be, but it does feel like they’re getting there.

Key portal additions and losses

Running back EJ Smith is a notable portal loss as he grad transferred to Texas A&M. He’s a talented/shifty running back who just never was able to put it all together. And then tight end Benjamin Yurosek grad transferring to Georgia was significant as he was the top tight end on the team and a great vertical threat.

Safety Jay Green from Washington is a legit addition from the portal as he should bring experience to the secondary. He’s got a chance to make a real impact. And then Yale grad transfer defensive lineman Clay Patterson is a nice addition, too. His 22.5 sacks at Yale is second all-time in program history. He should help the Cardinal bring the type of pass rush that they are looking to have.

----

