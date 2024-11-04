ORANGE WATCH: Local rivals Syracuse and Le Moyne tipoff the 2024-25 season

Item: Monday night’s opener (7:00 p.m. ET / ACCNX-ESPN+) in the Dome for the new look Orange’s 2024-25 season will mark the first time SU has met its crosstown rival with both teams playing as Division I members. But the history of meetings between the schools, whose campuses are only four miles apart, goes back nearly 50 years.

Syracuse and Le Moyne have met on three different courts in Syracuse over their six-game rivalry that dates to 1977’s initial Carrier Classic at Manley Fieldhouse. That event was infamously known for Jim Boeheim’s post-Classic rant on who should have been named the tournament MVP.

The all-time series also includes a Dolphins “home” game.

Here is a chronological look back at the six regular season meetings (not the exhibition game loss in 2009):

1977 – The Carrier Classic was held from 1977-2000, an early-season weekend of doubleheaders in which SU would usually host one “name” team, one middle-tier program, and one smaller school foe.

The first three teams joining Syracuse were Michigan State, Rhode Island, and Le Moyne, with the local schools meeting in the tourney’s opening game.

SU started slow and finished fast, cruising to a 90-62 victory behind Dale Shackleford’s 17 points, and went on to beat MSU 75-67 in the final beheld Marty Brynes 18 points/eight rebounds, but not good enough to beat out Earvin “Magic” Johnson for the MVP trophy.

1979 – As part of an initial three-game series between the schools, Le Moyne hosted the sixth-ranked Orangemen downtown at the War Memorial at the tail end of the 1978-79 season, in what must be the shortest road trip ever for a ‘Cuse basketball team – 2.3 miles.

The Dolphins jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead before SU’s athleticism left Le Moyne behind in a 92-60 final, the game also remembered for the halftime announcement that former Syracuse great Mike Lee (1971-73) would take over as Le Moyne head coach the following season.