ORANGE WATCH: Local rivals Syracuse and Le Moyne tipoff the 2024-25 season

Item: Monday night’s opener (7:00 p.m. ET / ACCNX-ESPN+) in the Dome for the new look Orange’s 2024-25 season will mark the first time SU has met its crosstown rival with both teams playing as Division I members. But the history of meetings between the schools, whose campuses are only four miles apart, goes back nearly 50 years.
Syracuse and Le Moyne have met on three different courts in Syracuse over their six-game rivalry that dates to 1977’s initial Carrier Classic at Manley Fieldhouse. That event was infamously known for Jim Boeheim’s post-Classic rant on who should have been named the tournament MVP.
The all-time series also includes a Dolphins “home” game.
Here is a chronological look back at the six regular season meetings (not the exhibition game loss in 2009):
1977 – The Carrier Classic was held from 1977-2000, an early-season weekend of doubleheaders in which SU would usually host one “name” team, one middle-tier program, and one smaller school foe.
The first three teams joining Syracuse were Michigan State, Rhode Island, and Le Moyne, with the local schools meeting in the tourney’s opening game.
SU started slow and finished fast, cruising to a 90-62 victory behind Dale Shackleford’s 17 points, and went on to beat MSU 75-67 in the final beheld Marty Brynes 18 points/eight rebounds, but not good enough to beat out Earvin “Magic” Johnson for the MVP trophy.
1979 – As part of an initial three-game series between the schools, Le Moyne hosted the sixth-ranked Orangemen downtown at the War Memorial at the tail end of the 1978-79 season, in what must be the shortest road trip ever for a ‘Cuse basketball team – 2.3 miles.
The Dolphins jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead before SU’s athleticism left Le Moyne behind in a 92-60 final, the game also remembered for the halftime announcement that former Syracuse great Mike Lee (1971-73) would take over as Le Moyne head coach the following season.
1979 – Lee’s third game as Dolphins head coach came against his alma mater, again as the opening game in the Carrier Classic, and the contest was never in doubt.
The Orange, 11th ranked entering the game, got 14 points apiece from Roosevelt Bouie and Louis Orr to cruise to an easy 101-67 victory, its 48th straight win at Manley at the time.
1992 – After a near 25 year-absence in the series, an announced Dome crowd of 24,029 watched a pre-Christmas, December game between the locals, with current head coach Red Autry starting in the backcourt in a 102-71 Orange rout.
Autry scored four points, dished out six assists, and committed three turnovers in 20 minutes of playing time, with Lawrence Moten leading SU with 16 points/12 rebounds.
1994 – Two years later another announced late December Dome crowd of nearly 24,000 watched another one-sided game.
SU romped 94-54, scoring 50 points in the second half despite reserves playing much of the final 20 minutes. All 14 Syracuse roster players played and scored led by Michael Lloyd’s 16 points and seven assists.
2008 – The season opener between the two schools in the Dome was the first of two on-campus games of the CBE Classic which also featured two games in Kansas City the following week.
The ‘Cuse raced out to a 13-0 lead over the first five minutes against the Dolphins and never looked back winning 85-51 in front of 16,755. Jonny Flynn and Andy Rautins combined for 29 points and 15 assists to lead the ‘Cuse. SU then beat Richmond in the Dome, and Florida and Kansas in K.C. to take the CBE crown.
