The date July 1 always stands out to us each calendar year. It marks the annual start of the college sports administrative side of the business, and in the case of the recent reconfiguration of the Power 4 conferences, it is the date that schools become members of their new conferences (as Syracuse did joining the ACC back on July 1, 2013).

With the exciting new Fran Brown era of Syracuse football kicking off August 31 against Ohio in the Dome, we think back to what a completely different era 1975 was for Syracuse football, and the first game we “covered” as a lowly student intern in the athletic department on September 13, 1975 – SU against Villanova.

The Orangemen, under second-year coach Frank Maloney, were winding down their tenure in crumbling Archbold Stadium, the program struggling to regain its footing after Ben Schwartzwalder’s 25-year run ended with just five wins over his last two seasons.

The problem was Archbold (opened in 1907) was way past its prime, and the hunt was on for the university to find a new stadium before the end of the decade.

In the meantime, Maloney was busy trying to compete uphill against Eastern Independents Penn State, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia with inferior facilities. At one point he and his staff actually stopped taking recruits to tour out-of-date Archbold on official visits, figuring it would hurt more than help.

That thought process is unimaginable today when you consider how Coach Fran has already used the Dome to his recruiting advantage from day one of his tenure.