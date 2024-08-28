We've reach the first week of the 2024 football season. Syracuse will host Ohio to kick off the season, and there's been plenty of buzz around the Orange in Central New York. Many are expecting 8-9 wins from the Orange, though earlier in the week, former SU offensive lineman and current radio color analyst Adam Terry said that a 6-6 season should be the standard.

Is that correct? We debated that on this The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. While there is inexperience on the offensive and defensive lines, there is talent at the skill positions and a quarterback that started every game for a College Football Playoff contender last year.

That, plus a more forgiving schedule that has no Power 4 teams in the non-conference portion and an ACC schedule that doesn't have powers FSU and Clemson, leaves Syracuse in a good position to exceed Terry's goal of six wins.

We also discuss the newly released depth chart, which has many true freshman peppered across both the offense and defense.