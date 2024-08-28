We've reach the first week of the 2024 football season. Syracuse will host Ohio to kick off the season, and there's been plenty of buzz around the Orange in Central New York. Many are expecting 8-9 wins from the Orange, though earlier in the week, former SU offensive lineman and current radio color analyst Adam Terry said that a 6-6 season should be the standard.
Is that correct? We debated that on this The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. While there is inexperience on the offensive and defensive lines, there is talent at the skill positions and a quarterback that started every game for a College Football Playoff contender last year.
That, plus a more forgiving schedule that has no Power 4 teams in the non-conference portion and an ACC schedule that doesn't have powers FSU and Clemson, leaves Syracuse in a good position to exceed Terry's goal of six wins.
We also discuss the newly released depth chart, which has many true freshman peppered across both the offense and defense.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.