2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes hails from nearby Rochester, and recently competed at Syracuse's Elite Camp. He impressed the staff, and earned his first Division I offer.

The lineman spoke about it in this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Tookes describes his experience at camp, his thoughts on Fran Brown and the new coaching staff, and what it felt like getting the SU offer.

"I'm really excited. It's a really good feeling but it lets me know that I need to work even harder. I really like the program. It's so close to home. I've done some research this week, and (I like) their academics and how they train, and their facilities."

We also discuss Syracuse landing two commitments in the last week. The first came on Friday, when 2027 ATH Tank White committed to the Orange. Then, on Monday, 2025 offensive lineman Skylar Harvey also announced he is coming to Central New York.