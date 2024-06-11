Podcast: 2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes reacts to Syracuse offer
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes hails from nearby Rochester, and recently competed at Syracuse's Elite Camp. He impressed the staff, and earned his first Division I offer.
The lineman spoke about it in this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Tookes describes his experience at camp, his thoughts on Fran Brown and the new coaching staff, and what it felt like getting the SU offer.
"I'm really excited. It's a really good feeling but it lets me know that I need to work even harder. I really like the program. It's so close to home. I've done some research this week, and (I like) their academics and how they train, and their facilities."
We also discuss Syracuse landing two commitments in the last week. The first came on Friday, when 2027 ATH Tank White committed to the Orange. Then, on Monday, 2025 offensive lineman Skylar Harvey also announced he is coming to Central New York.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.