Podcast: 2027 RB Savion Lindsay reacts to Syracuse offer

2027 running back Savion Lindsay owns half a dozen offers, with one of his most recent coming from Syracuse. The Gastonia (NC) Ashbook prospect joined us on this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and Rivals to discuss his thoughts on the offer.

Lindsay already thought highly of the Orange because he's close with former SU running back Moe Neal.

“Moe's family. He's kind of like a big brother to me. I call him my godbrother. So he tells me about the program. He always tells me he's live and likes the fan base. They show a lot of love and you'll feel welcome going there.”

He has set a visit date for later in June, and said he's looking forward to the trip.

"Syracuse definitely stands at the top of my list," Lindsay said. "Syracuse will always stand at the top of my list just because of the connection that I have with the guys."

Afterward, we discuss Syracuse football's big June recruiting month, and give an overview of the 2025-26 SU basketball roster.