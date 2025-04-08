Podcast: 2028 QB Dominick Sgambellone discusses Syracuse visit

Could 2028 quarterback Dominick Sgambellone be the next in line of Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy players to play for the Orange?

Sgambellone will try to help CBA repeat as New York State champions this fall, and is starting to get looks from college programs, including Syracuse. SU welcomed Sgambellone on campus on Monday, and he discussed the visit on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

“All the coaches were super nice. We took a great tour around campus and overall it was a really great visit. I think some of the highlights were mainly just meeting the coaches and seeing some of the players and just seeing how they ran practice."

With Sgambellone growing up a short drive from campus, he followed along as Syracuse went 10-3 in the 2024 season, led by Kyle McCord, who led the NCAA with 4,779 passing yards.

"I think (McCord's performance) really greatly impacts how I look at Syracuse, because seeing the success he had has really brought the program up and has influenced a lot of different people to mainly look at their program, and it shows how great that they're going to turn out to be."

Afterward, we also discuss a new portal addition for Syracuse in Ibrahim Souare, and the lacrosse team's big win over No. 5 Notre Dame.