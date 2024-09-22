Podcast: A crucial win gets away from Syracuse

Syracuse dropped its first game of the season on Friday evening when Stanford kicker Emmet Kenney buried a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinal a 26-24 win.

The Orange had trailed for almost the entire game, but rallied to take a 24-23 lead with 3:13 to go after Kyle McCord connected with Jackson Meeks on a 13-yard pass. But Stanford QB Ashton Daniels put together a game-winning drive, including a 27-yard pass on 4th and 9 that all but assured Stanford the win.

We discussed the loss on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Also on the docket: Syracuse's offensive line struggled, Kyle McCord showed flashes of brilliance and also frustration with two interceptions, and SU's schedule looks a lot tougher now than it did around this time last month.