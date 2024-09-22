Advertisement

in other news

2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer

2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer

2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee reacts to his Syracuse offer.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start

Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start

Syracuse is off to a 2-0 start and former SU linebacker Jake Flaherty is bullish.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24

We spoke with four recruits on Syracuse's 2-0 start to the season.

 • Saugat Sen
2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. says Syracuse is 'top of my list'

2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. says Syracuse is 'top of my list'

2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. will visit Syracuse later this year.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2027 ATH Davis Deluties calls Syracuse visit 'very impressive'

2027 ATH Davis Deluties calls Syracuse visit 'very impressive'

2027 ATH Davis Deluties got his first look at Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang

in other news

2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer

2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer

2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee reacts to his Syracuse offer.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start

Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start

Syracuse is off to a 2-0 start and former SU linebacker Jake Flaherty is bullish.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24

We spoke with four recruits on Syracuse's 2-0 start to the season.

 • Saugat Sen
Published Sep 22, 2024
Podcast: A crucial win gets away from Syracuse
Default Avatar
The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
Rivals.com
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Syracuse dropped its first game of the season on Friday evening when Stanford kicker Emmet Kenney buried a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinal a 26-24 win.

The Orange had trailed for almost the entire game, but rallied to take a 24-23 lead with 3:13 to go after Kyle McCord connected with Jackson Meeks on a 13-yard pass. But Stanford QB Ashton Daniels put together a game-winning drive, including a 27-yard pass on 4th and 9 that all but assured Stanford the win.

We discussed the loss on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Also on the docket: Syracuse's offensive line struggled, Kyle McCord showed flashes of brilliance and also frustration with two interceptions, and SU's schedule looks a lot tougher now than it did around this time last month.

You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings