Podcast: A crucial win gets away from Syracuse

2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer
2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee reacts to his Syracuse offer.
Podcast: Flaherty sees '8-10' wins for Syracuse after 2-0 start
Syracuse is off to a 2-0 start and former SU linebacker Jake Flaherty is bullish.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24
We spoke with four recruits on Syracuse's 2-0 start to the season.
2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. says Syracuse is 'top of my list'
2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. will visit Syracuse later this year.
2027 ATH Davis Deluties calls Syracuse visit 'very impressive'
2027 ATH Davis Deluties got his first look at Syracuse.
Syracuse dropped its first game of the season on Friday evening when Stanford kicker Emmet Kenney buried a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinal a 26-24 win.
The Orange had trailed for almost the entire game, but rallied to take a 24-23 lead with 3:13 to go after Kyle McCord connected with Jackson Meeks on a 13-yard pass. But Stanford QB Ashton Daniels put together a game-winning drive, including a 27-yard pass on 4th and 9 that all but assured Stanford the win.
We discussed the loss on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.
Also on the docket: Syracuse's offensive line struggled, Kyle McCord showed flashes of brilliance and also frustration with two interceptions, and SU's schedule looks a lot tougher now than it did around this time last month.
