Former All Big East Syracuse punter Brendan Carney joins The Juice on the Cuse Podcast to discuss the upcoming 2024 season.

Carney is high on Fran Brown as he begins his coaching tenure at Syracuse not only in recruiting, but also the coaches he's surrounded himself with and the outreach to alumni. Carney was previously on a call with Brown and over 100 alumni, and he appreciated the outreach to the former players.

He also thinks Syracuse is in for a good year on the football field.

"I think there's a strong chance to get to 5-0," Carney said. "I don't see any on the schedule outside of NC State and Miami that really scare me. The key will be how healthy we can be in the back half of the season. I definitely see a path to get to 8 wins. That's my prediction."

We also discuss what went down for the Orange at ACC Kickoff, what's in store during preseason camp and discuss some recruiting nuggets.