The Juice on the Cuse is sponsored by the Kutt App . Get the Kutt app for peer-to-peer social betting that's legal in 40+ stats. Kutt has customizable odds, tracking capabilities and an entire social network with group chats, user profiles and rewards. Use promo code ' BleavCuse ' for a 10% welcome bonus.

2025 wide receiver Darien Williams has emerged as one of the top recruits in New York.

The Rivals three-star prospect is the No. 2 ranked athlete in the state, and is coming off a championship season at Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers where he hauled in seven receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

The new Syracuse coaching staff under Fran Brown offered him in early March, and he committed to SU on March 16. He breaks down his decision on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Said Williams: "It's everything I wanted in a college. I loved everything about it. The big part was getting to stay home. I can benefit athletically and academically. I love the coaches. I love the new energy. It definitely seemed like the right fit for me."

We also discuss Syracuse's recent string of commitments headlined by four-star quarterback Luke Carney, and offensive lineman Byron Washington, the lacrosse team's matchup with No. 1 Notre Dame this weekend, and thoughts on Day 3 of SU's spring practice.