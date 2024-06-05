2027 ATH Eric Young III had a chance to compete at Syracuse's Elite Camp on Sunday, and recaps his experience on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Young plays at nearby Victor (NY) High, and as a freshman played both defensive back and wide receiver. He's been following along with what head coach Fran Brown has done since arriving at SU.

"It's a big buzz going around everywhere. It's the talk around all of the football heads. The new coaching was a big thing. Even my coach is takling about it. I feel like Syracuse has a really good thing going."

Afterward, we discuss Syracuse's big recruiting weekend, with over a dozen recruits on campus for official visits, with the latest on uncommitted prospects Jayden Mann and Blake Belin. We also chat about the basketball team landing Georgia State transfer Lucas Taylor.