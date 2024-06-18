Former Syracuse linebacker Alban Brown was a towering figure at SU in the late 80s. He played on some of the Orangemen's top teams during that time, and in the 1989 season, tallied 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Brown family's orange legacy continues, as his son, Caden Brown, joined the football team this spring as an early enrollee. Caden was one of New York's top prospects out of Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall where Alban Brown currently coaches, and picked the Orange over a slew of offers, including Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Washington, among others.

Alban Brown reflects on his time at Syracuse, thoughts on his son attending his alma mater, his current coaching career and his thoughts on new head coach Fran Brown on this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

"It's a really great feeling to have him (Caden) follow in my footsteps to go to Syracuse University. I love the University so much. I have met so many great friends and created so many great relationships going to the school. And to have all of these friends support my son, it's a great feeling. It's a little surreal."

We also discuss Syracuse landing two commitments in the last week. The first game on Sunday with 2025 Rochester (NY) Aquinas EDGE Quante Gillians pledging Orange, and then on Monday, defensive back Rayshon Andrews from Avon (CT) Old Farms did the same.