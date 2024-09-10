Podcast: Fran Brown used Brent Key's words as motivation for Syracuse
When Fran Brown met the media after Syracuse's 31-28 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, he spoke about the chip he had on his shoulder heading into the game.
Earlier in the week, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had mentioned the importance of being physically tough against the Orange, and Brown said that irked him.
"I took it personal when he talked about it not being about X's and O's, it was about coming up here and being tough and physical for four hours," Brown said. "We’re from the Northeast- what do you mean by that? Like we don't play football, we're not physical and tough?”
We discussed the bulletin board material on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Afterward, several players including Fadil Diggs said the coaching staff played clips of Key's interview over and over again through the week.
We also dive into an outstanding performance from the offense, and Syracuse being just outside of the Top 25 heading into a bye week.
