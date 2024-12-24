Podcast: Kouwe says he still has faith in Syracuse HC Autry

Syracuse basketball is in the midst of their worst start since the 1960s, with a losing record heading into the Christmas break. That has caused frustration among the fan base, who has directed its ire at second year head coach Adrian Autry.
We chatted with former Syracuse guard Andrew Kouwe on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, about his thoughts on the future of the program. His main theme was to be patient as Autry gets his own recruits and style of play in the system.
"I have a lot of faith in Coach Autry. Next year, I think with the incoming freshman recruiting class, and if we can keep Donnie Freeman, and if we can keep certain guys, you're going to see the kind of improvement and natural progression of the team. I think all the talk (about letting Autry go) is a little bit short sighted."
We also discuss how long the SU administration will give Autry and then go into a bit of football ahead of the Holiday Bowl between the Orange and Washington State.
