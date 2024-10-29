Podcast: Syracuse basketball is back

After a long offseason with plenty of roster turnover, Syracuse basketball returned to the court on Saturday to take on Clarion in the first of two exhibition matchups.

Behind 17 points from JJ Starling, 14 points and 10 assists from Jaquan Carlos and 16 apiece from Donnie Freeman and Chris Bell, the Orange won, 101-73.

We discussed the game on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Among other topics include a new-look offense predicated on ball movement, how Syracuse's defense fared, and what players had standout performances.