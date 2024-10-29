Podcast: Syracuse basketball is back

in other news
2027 ATH Brady Scott talks Syracuse offer: 'It means so much'
2027 ATH Brady Scott has been a target of Syracuse's since Fran Brown arrived on campus.
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 41-13 loss to Pittsburgh
Syracuse was throttled by Pittsburgh on Thursday, 41-13.
Syracuse loses to Pitt in a night they'd like to forget
Syracuse could not have come out of their bye week any flatter.
2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta 'loves' Syracuse offer
2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta's first offer came from Syracuse.
Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)
In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.
in other news
2027 ATH Brady Scott talks Syracuse offer: 'It means so much'
2027 ATH Brady Scott has been a target of Syracuse's since Fran Brown arrived on campus.
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 41-13 loss to Pittsburgh
Syracuse was throttled by Pittsburgh on Thursday, 41-13.
Syracuse loses to Pitt in a night they'd like to forget
Syracuse could not have come out of their bye week any flatter.
After a long offseason with plenty of roster turnover, Syracuse basketball returned to the court on Saturday to take on Clarion in the first of two exhibition matchups.
Behind 17 points from JJ Starling, 14 points and 10 assists from Jaquan Carlos and 16 apiece from Donnie Freeman and Chris Bell, the Orange won, 101-73.
We discussed the game on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Among other topics include a new-look offense predicated on ball movement, how Syracuse's defense fared, and what players had standout performances.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S