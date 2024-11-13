Podcast: Syracuse escapes against Colgate

Syracuse moved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday night after hanging on against Colgate, 74-72. The Orange led by double digits in the second half, but after a 16-4 run from the Raiders, the game was tight the rest of the way.

There were positives and negatives from the game to discuss on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

First, the good.

Syracuse controlled the glass, led by Eddie Lampkin Jr.'s 12 rebounds with Jyare Davis chipping in with nine. The Orange also took care of the ball, turning it over just seven times, while shooting at a better clip from downtown (8-23) than they did in their dreadful opener against Le Moyne.

But there were many more concerning signs for the Orange. Syracuse allowed Colgate to rally in the second half after giving up 22 points in transition and struggling late from the free throw line. The team shot 4 of 8 from the line, missing the front end of three 1-and-1s in the waning moments of the matchup.

We discuss all that, plus a tighter rotation to start the season, the implications of wanting to get out in transition, and the development of some of SU's more inexperienced players.