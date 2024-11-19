Podcast: Syracuse Football cruises past California

It was a busy day in the Syracuse sports world on Saturday. The football team played its first game at California since the 1960s, while the basketball team played Youngstown State at the JMA Wireless Dome. We discussed both games on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

The Orange football team impressed with a 33-25 win over California. SU quarterback Kyle McCord completed 29 of 46 passes for 323 yards and a score, while LeQuint Allen rushed for 109 yards and two scores on the ground.

At the same time, the Orange basketball team struggled against Youngstown State, as the needed two overtimes to finally put the Penguins away. Though JJ Starling scored a career-high 38 points in 49 minutes, SU struggled to stop the Penguins throughout much of the game, and blew a late five-point lead in the first overtime.

Other topics we discuss is how much to read into the first three Orange basketball games, and what the future could look like for the football team.