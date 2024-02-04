Syracuse basketball suffered one of its worst losses of the season, losing on the road at Wake Forest, 99-70. We talk about the significance of the loss on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

The Orange's defense has slipped significantly over the past four games, with the Orange giving up 60 percent shooting in back-to-back games, and 80 points in three of their last four games. It has placed their NCAA hopes in serious jeopardy.

We also talk to 2024 quarterback AJ Miller on his commitment to the Orange earlier in the week. He picked Syracuse over Fordham and Connecticut, and talks about how the SU staff prioritized him later in the cycle.

We wrap up the show with a note on the men's lacrosse team, which opened the 2024 season with a 20-7 win over Vermont.