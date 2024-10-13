Podcast: Syracuse outlasts NC State on the road

Syracuse improved to 5-1 on the season after hanging on for a 24-17 win on the road against NC State.

SU quarterback Kyle McCord led the way with 346 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson Meeks hauled in 11 passes for 116 yards.

The key play came on Justin Barron's interception of CJ Bailey late in the third quarter. He returned it 53 yards, and eight plays later, McCord found Meeks in the end zone for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

We discussed Syracuse's offensive triumphs, the defense's resurgence, and some questionable officiating on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

There was some questionable officiating, which included an illegal formation flag on Syracuse in the first half, and then officials confirming a touchdown from Noah Rogers in the second half despite replays showing he had stepped out of bounds.