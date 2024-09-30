Podcast: Syracuse overcomes sloppy play to top Holy Cross
Syracuse defeated Holy Cross on Saturday, 42-14, but it wasn't pretty.
Though the outcome was never seriously in doubt, SU showed it has plenty to work on. Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord was sacked three times, the special teams unit missed all three field goal attempts, and SU racked up five penalties.
The defense, while dominant for most of the game, slogged through a second quarter where it allowed two touchdown passes from Holy Cross.
We discussed the highs and lows of the win on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.
From the special teams woes, to a (mostly) dominant defense, and another banner game from McCord (385 yards and four touchdowns), we go over it all.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.