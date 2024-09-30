Syracuse defeated Holy Cross on Saturday, 42-14, but it wasn't pretty.

Though the outcome was never seriously in doubt, SU showed it has plenty to work on. Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord was sacked three times, the special teams unit missed all three field goal attempts, and SU racked up five penalties.

The defense, while dominant for most of the game, slogged through a second quarter where it allowed two touchdown passes from Holy Cross.

We discussed the highs and lows of the win on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

From the special teams woes, to a (mostly) dominant defense, and another banner game from McCord (385 yards and four touchdowns), we go over it all.