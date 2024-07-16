2Tenths hosted its annual Top 150 Camp on Sunday, and several Syracuse recruits were on hand. Syracuse recruiting writer Andrew Barth was on hand, spoke with over a dozen recruits, and discusses what he saw and heard on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Among the recruits that impressed him included Chrys Black Jr. who received an offer from Syracuse earlier in the summer.

"Syracuse offered him as an eighth grader. He hasn't started high school yet, and he was dominant. He was all over the field. He looked a blue chip recruit, and he hasn't stepped into high school."

Another recruit that should start to get some buzz soon is William Gorman, who has dramatically improved his game in the past year.

"I saw him in the spring and he looked good. He looked like a Division I prospect. But on Sunday, he looked like a Power 5 prospect. No one could stop him. There were a couple of kids he was blowing by them like it was nothing."

Barth discusses several other recruits that hold SU offers as well, including Larry Moon, Anthony Smith and Ausar Heard.